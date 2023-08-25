Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

Punjab Tourism department and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab have added four new sightseeing Lahore buses to its existing fleet to promote tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Tourism department and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab have added four new sightseeing Lahore buses to its existing fleet to promote tourism.

According to TDCP sources here on Friday, "In new buses two have the seating capacity of 35 persons while two buses can accommodate 29 persons.

" Sources said that this step would help in providing more facility to tourists to visit historic places in the provincial capital.

Sources further told that more buses would be brought in near future and would be run in Murree, Patriata and other recreational spots.

Sightseeing buses would also be operated for Sikh Yatrees to promote religious tourism whereas AC and non-AC buses would be run in various cities keeping in view the weather condition.

It is pertinent to mention here that after addition of four new buses the strength of sightseeing Lahore buses has now become 07.