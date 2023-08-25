Open Menu

Strength Of Sightseeing Lahore Buses Increases

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

Punjab Tourism department and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab have added four new sightseeing Lahore buses to its existing fleet to promote tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Tourism department and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab have added four new sightseeing Lahore buses to its existing fleet to promote tourism.

According to TDCP sources here on Friday, "In new buses two have the seating capacity of 35 persons while two buses can accommodate 29 persons.

" Sources said that this step would help in providing more facility to tourists to visit historic places in the provincial capital.

Sources further told that more buses would be brought in near future and would be run in Murree, Patriata and other recreational spots.

Sightseeing buses would also be operated for Sikh Yatrees to promote religious tourism whereas AC and non-AC buses would be run in various cities keeping in view the weather condition.

It is pertinent to mention here that after addition of four new buses the strength of sightseeing Lahore buses has now become 07.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Punjab Murree Visit

Recent Stories

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, s ..

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, sectarian discord in country: A ..

2 minutes ago
 SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of Univ ..

SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of University of Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expect ..

Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expectations

2 minutes ago
 AJK President urges world to take quick effective ..

AJK President urges world to take quick effective notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Car ..

AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Caretaker PM of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Action to be taken against power theft and non sub ..

Action to be taken against power theft and non submission of bills: HESCO Offici ..

6 minutes ago
SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certific ..

SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certificates to 2 REITs

6 minutes ago
 WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

6 minutes ago
 UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G2 ..

UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G20 Trade and Investment Ministe ..

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Darbar Bab ..

6 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to constitutional role

2 minutes ago
 No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation ..

No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation: Irfan Siddiqui

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan