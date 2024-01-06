(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that a nation's sustainable development relies on the strength of its teaching workforce and that teaching graduates have the potential to shape the future and elevate society.

This he said while speaking at the convention -2023 of Government Elementary College of Education, Hussainabad. The convocation was attended by Minister of Education Dr Rana Hussain, VC Karachi University Khalid Iraqi, Muhammad Ali Taba, CEO Durbeen Salma Alam, Shahzad Raoi, Khalid Mahmood and others.

The Chief Minister referred to it as a notable achievement that the first-ever batch of Hussainabad Teachers Training College has graduated under the leadership of Durbeen. He mentioned that Durbeen took over the college in 2019 through a public-private partnership, and today, we are seeing the results of that collaboration as we proudly graduate the first batch.

The CM mentioned that the graduates who came before us not only excelled in their studies but also secured positions that were comparable to those of entry-level banking and medical professionals. They are now the driving force behind the educational landscape and are imparting knowledge to shape the minds of tomorrow at esteemed institutions such as Zindagi Trust Government Schools, Khatoon-e-Pakistan, and SMB Fatima Jinnah.

Baqar emphasized that the teaching profession, which gave rise to all other professions, is the backbone of any nation.

He explained that a strong teaching workforce is crucial for a nation's sustainable development. He added that the graduates of this profession have the potential to shape the future and uplift society.

The interim Chief Minister expressed that government schools are a symbol of the power of education, where all students are given equal opportunities, regardless of their socioeconomic background, to enable social mobility. He said that choosing to teach in government schools reflects a dedication to uplift society.

He further mentioned that these graduates, as the torchbearers of Durbeen's commitment to quality education, have the potential to redefine and elevate the status of teaching in Pakistan. The Chief Minister felt honoured to mention that all graduates, after acquiring their teaching licenses, would be qualified to become government teachers, given their competence as alumni of this training college.

Baqar emphasized that despite the challenges faced by society, such as brain drain and social disparities, it is of utmost importance to instil a sense of purpose that goes beyond personal success. He believes that graduates must embrace the ideals of nation-building, contribute to a larger cause, and shoulder the responsibility of social change.

The CM praised the graduates for their academic accomplishments and commitment to education's transformative power.