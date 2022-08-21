UrduPoint.com

Strengthen Embankments To Save Rajanpur City From Flood: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Strengthen embankments to save Rajanpur city from flood: minister

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Food and Energy Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Khan Dreshak directed district administration to strengthen the embankments of Mubarak canal to save Rajanpur city from flood.

The provincial minister reached Mubarak Canal on the west side of Rajanpur along with officers and heavy machinery to protect Rajanpur city from danger and flood damage.

The minister said that the people in Rajanpur district had suffered irreparable damage due to the natural calamity flood and added that timely measures on the flood situation by the Punjab government were commendable.

The process of providing food and essential items to flood affected people was underway rapidly along with to rescue them. He also met with the flood victims and inquired about the ongoing assistance provided by the provincial government. The flood affected people expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the government.

Speaking to the flood victims, the provincial minister said that they were with flood affected people during this testing time and will not let them feel deprived and will not sit peacefully until the people's return to their homes.

Hasnain Bahadur Khan Dreshak while talking to "APP" said that the Indus river in the districts of Rajanpur and DG Khan and on the other side flood in Koh-e-Suleman mountains, affected a large number of people and caused the complete destruction of agricultural land and the death of animals.

He said that the Punjab government had accepted the difficult time as a challenge for relief and safety measures. He said that Pakistan Army was also actively working along with many rescue teams from the Punjab government to bring the people to safer places, provision of accommodation, three times meals a day and essential life items.

He said that due to the record continuous heavy rains, difficulties were being faced in the relief measures. However, the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources in flood hit areas.

He urged the social organizations and philanthropists to actively participate in relief activities along with the government in flood hit areas. Dreshak further said that any lack of relief measures will not be tolerated.

On this occasion, DC Rajanpur, DPO Rajanpur and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Government Of Punjab Flood Rajanpur All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

9 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

18 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

18 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

18 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.