Strengthen embankments to save Rajanpur city from flood: minister

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Food and Energy Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Khan Dreshak directed district administration to strengthen the embankments of Mubarak canal to save Rajanpur city from flood.

The provincial minister reached Mubarak Canal on the west side of Rajanpur along with officers and heavy machinery to protect Rajanpur city from danger and flood damage.

The minister said that the people in Rajanpur district had suffered irreparable damage due to the natural calamity flood and added that timely measures on the flood situation by the Punjab government were commendable.

The process of providing food and essential items to flood affected people was underway rapidly along with to rescue them. He also met with the flood victims and inquired about the ongoing assistance provided by the provincial government. The flood affected people expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the government.

Speaking to the flood victims, the provincial minister said that they were with flood affected people during this testing time and will not let them feel deprived and will not sit peacefully until the people's return to their homes.

Hasnain Bahadur Khan Dreshak while talking to "APP" said that the Indus river in the districts of Rajanpur and DG Khan and on the other side flood in Koh-e-Suleman mountains, affected a large number of people and caused the complete destruction of agricultural land and the death of animals.

He said that the Punjab government had accepted the difficult time as a challenge for relief and safety measures. He said that Pakistan Army was also actively working along with many rescue teams from the Punjab government to bring the people to safer places, provision of accommodation, three times meals a day and essential life items.

He said that due to the record continuous heavy rains, difficulties were being faced in the relief measures. However, the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources in flood hit areas.

He urged the social organizations and philanthropists to actively participate in relief activities along with the government in flood hit areas. Dreshak further said that any lack of relief measures will not be tolerated.

On this occasion, DC Rajanpur, DPO Rajanpur and other officers were also present.