Strengthen Relations Between Govt Sectors Vital For Country's Development: Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that there was an urgent need to strengthen relations between all government departments as well as among their heads for sustainable development, peace and harmony

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that there was an urgent need to strengthen relations between all government departments as well as among their heads for sustainable development, peace and harmony.

He said that to ensure good governance, constant communication consultation of the constitutional and administrative heads of the province with the elected public representatives was indispensable.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Minister Balochistan's spokesperson Babar Yousafzai at Governor House here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that in order to get a correct understanding of the ground realities and to inform himself about the difficulties and problems faced by the people, the governor of Balochistan has been visiting various districts with his entire team from day to day.

Apart from this, I also took feedback during meetings with people from different walks of life in the Governor's House, he added.

Governor Balochistan said that we believed in serving the people without discrimination and we were following the policy of taking everyone together.

He emphasized on the spokesman of the Chief Minister that if every responsible person plays his part in the context of the welfare of the people, then the province would develop and misunderstandings between us could also be removed.

On this occasion, the spokesperson of Balochistan Chief Minister Babar Yousafzai said that apart from being a constitutional head of Governor Balochistan province, he was also our senior political senior leader.

The journey of sustainable peace and development will continue in the entire province under the guidance of Governor Balochistan, he noted.

