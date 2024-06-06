Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterating his government's commitment to strengthen the alternative energy system in the country, highlighted that there existed a huge potential for investment in the sector

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterating his government's commitment to strengthen the alternative energy system in the country, highlighted that there existed a huge potential for investment in the sector.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of Power China here, said that his government was taking massive action to curb power theft across the country.

The Power China chairman appreciated the high quality and swift completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, also mentioning the Pakistan Speed and Punjab Speed in the reference to the accelerated completion of development projects.

The company chairman told the prime minister that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed with Pakistan to improve the power transmission network and reduce the line losses.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Power Minister Awais Ahmed Leghari and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.