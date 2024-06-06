Strengthening Country's Alternative Energy System Among Govt's Priorities: PM
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterating his government's commitment to strengthen the alternative energy system in the country, highlighted that there existed a huge potential for investment in the sector
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterating his government's commitment to strengthen the alternative energy system in the country, highlighted that there existed a huge potential for investment in the sector.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of Power China here, said that his government was taking massive action to curb power theft across the country.
The Power China chairman appreciated the high quality and swift completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, also mentioning the Pakistan Speed and Punjab Speed in the reference to the accelerated completion of development projects.
The company chairman told the prime minister that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed with Pakistan to improve the power transmission network and reduce the line losses.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Power Minister Awais Ahmed Leghari and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion
ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM vows to follow China’s model of success25 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting31 minutes ago
-
July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case31 minutes ago
-
National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University40 minutes ago
-
"Laptops for All" scheme to be introduced; Rana Mashhood40 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan reviews crime control efforts40 minutes ago
-
Municipal officers directed cleanliness on Eid days40 minutes ago
-
Eid ul-Azha slaughtering services' rate spark mixed reaction from public, butchers41 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang prepares for Digital Agriculture Statistics drive41 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges nation to prioritize food safety on World Food Safety Day41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance collaboration in agriculture, digital, green economy50 minutes ago
-
DC directs magistrates to ensure display of price list of essential items in all markets51 minutes ago