MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The patron-in-chief of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jahangir Khan Tareen, said on Sunday that strengthening the country's economy would be the prime priority of his party.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons in the city here on Sunday.

He said that inflation was a major challenge and it could only be controlled by stabilizing the economy. He said that they would create job opportunities for the unemployed youth.

He promised that IPP would honour its promises made to the masses during the general elections. He urged the masses to support them in the general elections for the prosperity of the country.