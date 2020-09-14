UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening Democracy Collective Obligation Of Whole World: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Strengthening democracy collective obligation of whole world: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said it was the collective obligation of the whole world to strengthen democracy and not that of the individual nations only

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said it was the collective obligation of the whole world to strengthen democracy and not that of the individual nations only.

Bilawal, in his message on the eve of International Day of Democracy being observed on Tuesday, endorsed the United Nations statement that "the values of freedom, respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage are essential elements of democracy".

He said the fight between democratic and dictatorial forces, which began in Pakistan after the death of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was still raging despite the sacrifices of democratic leaders.

The democratic workers, he said, suffered capital punishments, solitary confinements, tortures, public lashing, long imprisonments and fabricated cases at the hands of tinpot dictators and their puppets, but never compromised on democratic and human rights of the people.

"The Pakistanis' struggle for democracy and the huge sacrifices made to achieve it, stands out in the contemporary struggles for democratic systems," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP had the credit to give the first-ever unanimous constitution of the country, the first-ever directly prime minister and the first-ever woman elected prime minister of Islamic world, besides the first democratic government that completed its tenure.

He pledged that his party would continue the struggle for strengthening democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World United Nations Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Women Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

European Council Head Reveals Four Focuses of EU-C ..

1 minute ago

Macron Welcomes Readiness of Both Parties in Ukrai ..

1 minute ago

Russia Cannot Do More Than Has Been Done to Clarif ..

1 minute ago

African leagues: Esperance finish unbeaten, five i ..

1 minute ago

ATC awards 6 count death sentence to accused of Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Eight arrested, narcotics recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.