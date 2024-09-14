Strengthening Democratic Institutions Essential For Prosperity Of Country: Ayaz
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday emphasized that the strength of the democratic system and the stability of democratic institutions are pivotal for the development and prosperity of the country.
He said that in democratic nations, people have the right to choose their leadership through their votes.
“They elect their representatives to the assemblies, and these elected representatives legislate and make policies to protect the people’s rights and ensure their welfare in line with the public’s aspirations.” He expressed these views in his message on the International Day of Democracy, observed annually on September 15.
The Speaker highlighted that democracy guarantees freedom of expression and other fundamental rights. "The country’s progress and prosperity are closely tied to the continuity of the democratic system."
Ayaz Sadiq said that in a democratic system, people participate in the political, social, and economic systems of the country through their elected representatives.
Democracy not only ensures freedom of opinion but also provides the public with the opportunity to choose their leadership.
The Speaker stressed the importance of strengthening and promoting the democratic system to establish a strong and stable society.
He urged all political parties to set aside their differences and work together for the country's development and the promotion of democratic values. He noted that in a democracy, resolutions to issues are found through mutual consultation, and our religion also emphasizes consultation, which is a fundamental aspect of democracy.
The Speaker said that democracy provides the common person with the opportunity to be involved in national affairs. He added that through the stability of democratic institutions and the promotion of democracy, the country can be guided on the path to progress and prosperity.
