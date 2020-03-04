UrduPoint.com
Strengthening Economy, Utilization Of Development Budge Priority Of Govt: Asad Umar

Strengthening economy, utilization of development budge priority of govt: Asad Umar

In order to achieve speedy progress, the government was utilizing all the development budget in a proper manner to facilitate people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to achieve speedy progress, the government was utilizing all the development budget in a proper manner to facilitate people.

These views were expressed by Minister for Planning, Asad Umar while talking to a private tv channel.

He said remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis had been increasing day by day. The stock exchange and exports were also showing improvement for the last three months.

The minister said the government was striving to achieve sustainable growth.

He further stated that following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, development works in the country had been expedited.

About highest interest rate and trouble being faced by industrial sector, the minister said, "we hope that in the next monitoring policy, the institution concerned would bring down the interest rate for fulfilling the longstanding demand of the manufacturing and industrial sector." To another question, Asad Umer said foreign remittances had reached at 13 per cent, while digit in large scale manufacturing was also moving up to 9.7 percent.

The sensitive price index, he said was gradually reducing in the country. "We are making all possible measures to bring the inflation rate down," he assured.

