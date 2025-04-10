Strengthening Inter-parliamentary Cooperation Pivotal For Regional Development: Ayaz
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday said that stronger cooperation among the parliaments in the region is crucial for sustainable peace and development.
During meeting with Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Dr Asad Majeed Khan here, he emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering closer ties among ECO member states.
Both the sides discussed ways to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation among ECO member states and other matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq welcomed Dr Asad Majeed Khan on his appointment as the Secretary General of ECO.
He congratulated him on assuming his new role and expressed confidence that his leadership would strengthen regional collaboration.
Ayaz Sadiq further highlighted Pakistan’s active role in the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), reaffirming the country’s commitment to regional integration through legislative engagement.
The Speaker expressed pride in the National Assembly of Pakistan’s role in hosting the ECO Parliamentary Assembly twice.
He also pointed out that the Interim Secretariat of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) is currently located within the National Assembly of Pakistan and encouraged Dr Khan to take a proactive approach toward transitioning it into a permanent secretariat.
The Speaker also commended the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in strengthening ties between Pakistan and other ECO member countries.
Secretary General Dr Asad Majeed Khan thanked Ayaz Sadiq for his warm welcome and praised his efforts in advancing regional parliamentary relations.
He assured the NA Speaker of his full support for the establishment of a permanent secretariat for the PAECO in Islamabad.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepening parliamentary engagement as a key component of regional peace, connectivity and progress.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik3 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP3 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured3 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan3 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners3 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide13 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday13 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics13 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory23 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding23 minutes ago