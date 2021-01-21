Strengthening local bodies is one of the top priorities of Sindh government: Secy LG Sindh

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has said that financial autonomy and stability of all local bodies including KMC is one of the top priorities of the Sindh government for which all possible resources will be utilized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has said that financial autonomy and stability of all local bodies including KMC is one of the top priorities of the Sindh government for which all possible resources will be utilized.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the decision of granting a grant of Rs 170 million to KMC with the approval of Chief Minister Sindh is in fact an indication that the Sindh government is working for the rehabilitation and strengthening of all institutions, said a statement on Thursday.

According to Sindh Local Government Secretary, the issue of salaries of employees will be solved with the provision of grant by the Sindh government to get KMC out of the current financial crisis.

Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah, a member of the committee set up by the Sindh Chief Minister on KMC affairs, further said that a serious consultative process has been initiated to make the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation a profitable and exemplary institution on a permanent basis and the people of the city will soon be able to receive benefits through this.