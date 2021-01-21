UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening Local Bodies Is One Of The Top Priorities Of Sindh Government: Secy LG Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Strengthening local bodies is one of the top priorities of Sindh government: Secy LG Sindh

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has said that financial autonomy and stability of all local bodies including KMC is one of the top priorities of the Sindh government for which all possible resources will be utilized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has said that financial autonomy and stability of all local bodies including KMC is one of the top priorities of the Sindh government for which all possible resources will be utilized.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the decision of granting a grant of Rs 170 million to KMC with the approval of Chief Minister Sindh is in fact an indication that the Sindh government is working for the rehabilitation and strengthening of all institutions, said a statement on Thursday.

According to Sindh Local Government Secretary, the issue of salaries of employees will be solved with the provision of grant by the Sindh government to get KMC out of the current financial crisis.

Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah, a member of the committee set up by the Sindh Chief Minister on KMC affairs, further said that a serious consultative process has been initiated to make the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation a profitable and exemplary institution on a permanent basis and the people of the city will soon be able to receive benefits through this.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister All Government Top Million Housing

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

11 minutes ago

Progress on Peshawar Digital Complex reviewed

2 minutes ago

PTI govt to utilize all available resources to bri ..

2 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.