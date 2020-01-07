Strengthening national institutions need of hour: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said strengthening national institutions was need of the hour and it was appreciable that the opposition had supported the government on amending the Pakistan Army Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said strengthening national institutions was need of the hour and it was appreciable that the opposition had supported the government on amending the Pakistan Army Act.

The opposition would hopefully back the legislation regarding the National Accountability Bureau and Election Commission of Pakistan, she added.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government's parliamentary committee was already consulting with the opposition in order to build consensus on all national issues, as it would strengthen democracy.

The wisdom and reconciliation being showed on both sides of the divide would continue in future too, she hoped, adding there should be no more politics on the issues of national importance.