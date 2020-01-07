UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening National Institutions Need Of Hour: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:47 PM

Strengthening national institutions need of hour: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said strengthening national institutions was need of the hour and it was appreciable that the opposition had supported the government on amending the Pakistan Army Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said strengthening national institutions was need of the hour and it was appreciable that the opposition had supported the government on amending the Pakistan Army Act.

The opposition would hopefully back the legislation regarding the National Accountability Bureau and Election Commission of Pakistan, she added.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government's parliamentary committee was already consulting with the opposition in order to build consensus on all national issues, as it would strengthen democracy.

The wisdom and reconciliation being showed on both sides of the divide would continue in future too, she hoped, adding there should be no more politics on the issues of national importance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Whipped cream and cherry sculpture to grace London ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed emphasises UAE&#039;s solidarity ..

20 minutes ago

US Senate Finance Committee Advances USCMA Trade A ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister strongly condemns Quetta blast; gri ..

2 minutes ago

Some Canadian Forces to Be Moved Temporarily From ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Manages to Get ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.