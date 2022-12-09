Strengthening of institutions must to eradicate corruption: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need to strengthen institutions for eradicating corruption from the country by following the golden principles of islam and ensuring the supremacy of law.

In his message on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day, the prime minister said the occasion marked the renewal of the pledge to root out this scourge considering it a major obstacle in the way of development and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that corruption, in any country, could lead to economic and administrative destruction.

He also emphasized the need for doing away with the practice of using corruption as a tool for political victimization.

The prime minister regretted that the previous government jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations.

Terming corruption as a major national issue, he said instead of merely using it for political sloganeering and point scoring, serious efforts should be made for its eradication.

The prime minister urged all political circles to prepare a clear roadmap to get rid of corruption.

He expressed his resolve to end corruption in the country and regretted that the phenomenon had been politicized.

"Unfortunately, our political discourse on corruption has been so politicized that it has tarnished reputations," he later said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the ill effects of corruption were well-known including the ways in which it undermined societies and fostered inequality.

"On Anti-Corruption Day, let us fight this scourge," he said.