Strengthening of TDCP vital for tourism promotion

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Friday that strengthening of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) was inevitable for the promotion of tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) : Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Friday that strengthening of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) was inevitable for the promotion of tourism.

Addressing a reception organized in his honour by Tourism Officers Association, he said that steps were being taken to set up tourism authority, adding that there was no shortage of capable officers in the department.

He said that stereotype thinking should be changed to increase resources.

Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister wanted to make tourism sector a revenue generation engine.

Tourism spots and old monuments had full capacity to generate revenue, he added.

TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and General ManagerOperations gave detailed briefing to the Advisor about the workingof the department.