UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening Of TDCP Vital For Tourism Promotion

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Strengthening of TDCP vital for tourism promotion

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Friday that strengthening of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) was inevitable for the promotion of tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) : Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Friday that strengthening of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) was inevitable for the promotion of tourism.

Addressing a reception organized in his honour by Tourism Officers Association, he said that steps were being taken to set up tourism authority, adding that there was no shortage of capable officers in the department.

He said that stereotype thinking should be changed to increase resources.

Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister wanted to make tourism sector a revenue generation engine.

Tourism spots and old monuments had full capacity to generate revenue, he added.

TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and General ManagerOperations gave detailed briefing to the Advisor about the workingof the department.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces reopening of swimmi ..

21 minutes ago

Korea's export prices slightly rebound in May

27 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.55 a barrel T ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Monitors MH17 Trial in Netherlands, Hopes f ..

28 seconds ago

Russia-Netherlands Dialogue 'Frozen' Due to Amster ..

29 seconds ago

AIIB issues 3 bln yuan of panda bonds in China

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.