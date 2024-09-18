- Home
Strengthening Parliament Interlinked With Developing Political Consensus, Rising Above Differences: Ayaz Sadiq
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said that strengthening the Parliament was interlinked with developing consensus and rising above political differences.
“As parliamentarians, it is of utmost importance for us to respect each other's dignity,” he said while addressing the Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly at an official workshop organized by the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), during their visit to the Parliament House.
He highlighted that the "Charter of Parliament" aimed to strengthen the Parliament and in turn the country's governance system.
He added, "Upholding the supremacy of Parliament is essential to lead the country on the path of development and prosperity."
The speaker warmly welcomed the KP Assembly members and underscored the significance of such training workshops in ensuring effective legislation.
He said that the training workshop organized by PIPS would enhance the capacity of members and the legislative staff in parliamentary matters.
He noted that participation in such workshops would allow provincial assembly members to keenly observe the activities of the Parliament closely. He added that fostering communication between legislative bodies would provide opportunities for members to benefit from each other's experiences.
He expressed the hope that provincial assemblies would also benefit from initiatives like the establishment of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and the SDGs Secretariat in the National Assembly, which aim to promote public welfare.
More than 20 members of the KP Assembly are attending the three-day workshop at PIPS.
During their visit to the Parliament, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq also briefed the members on the formation of the National Assembly standing committees, and the legislative process.
The KP Assembly members expressed gratitude to the NA speaker for a warm welcome. They also praised PIPS for successfully organizing the workshop.
