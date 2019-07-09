UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening Parliament To Make Country Stronger: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Strengthening Parliament to make country stronger: Kaira

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan People Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen the Parliament for the sake of making the country stronger.

Addressing the media in the provincial capital, he said if parliament was functional then expenses did not matters, adding, there were so many ways to reduce expenses.

He said that in the prevailing situation, there was dire need to improve the Parliamentary performance, but no attention was being given on it.

Referring to the cancellation of parliamentary standing committee meetings by the National Assembly Speaker, he termed it as really disappointing decision.

He was of the opinion that due to such kind of behavior Parliament would lose its dignity.

He said, "FBR chairman says tax was imposed on sugar only. I am surprised by his statement because whole business class in the country is on strike due to heavy taxes." He further said that judiciary should take notice and get conducted a forensic test of the controversial video presented by PML-N leader.

PP/adh/zqr

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan People Party Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Qamar Zaman Kaira FBR Media

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

29 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

29 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

29 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

29 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

29 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.