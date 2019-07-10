Strengthening Parliament to make country stronger: Kaira

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan People Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen the Parliament for the sake of making the country stronger.

Addressing the media in the provincial capital, he said if parliament was functional then expenses did not matters, adding, there were so many ways to reduce expenses.

He said that in the prevailing situation, there was dire need to improve the Parliamentary performance, but no attention was being given on it.

Referring to the cancellation of parliamentary standing committee meetings by the National Assembly Speaker, he termed it as really disappointing decision.

He was of the opinion that due to such kind of behavior Parliament would lose its dignity.

He said, "FBR chairman says tax was imposed on sugar only. I am surprised by his statement because whole business class in the country is on strike due to heavy taxes." He further said that judiciary should take notice and get conducted a forensic test of the controversial video presented by PML-N leader.

PP/adh/zqr