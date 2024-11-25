Strengthening Police-press Bond For Public Safety: DIG
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Jawad Tariq, on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the police and media to ensure public safety and effective communication during law-and-order situations in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Jawad Tariq, on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the police and media to ensure public safety and effective communication during law-and-order situations in the Federal capital.
According to a police spokesperson, following special instructions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is actively working to assist representatives of both public and private media organizations during the ongoing law and order situation.
In light of these directives, DIG Headquarters Jawad Tariq instructed Islamabad Police’s Public Relations Officer, Taqi Jawad, to ensure complete coordination with all local and international journalists.
Measures have been taken to provide journalists with full access to cover events and implement timely security arrangements to ensure their safety and the protection of their equipment during any violent occurrences, Jawad Tariq added.
Highlighting the role of journalists in society, PRO Taqi Jawad acknowledged that journalists play a vital role in every field. Taqi emphasized that the information provided by journalists helps the police improve their performance.
Furthermore, Jawad stated that the partnership between journalists and police serves as a crucial link in keeping citizens informed during law-and-order situations and in combating crime.
Jawad added that a positive relationship between journalists and the police is essential for maintaining peace and eradicating crime in the city.
The Islamabad Police is committed to providing journalists with the best possible facilities to ensure they can carry out their duties professionally and effectively, PRO added.
Recent Stories
Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin
Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money
Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos
Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts
Paper board mills’ boiler sealed
Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow
Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road accident
Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep accident
CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochistan’s varsities
Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog decreases
Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, vows justice against violent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah39 seconds ago
-
Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money6 minutes ago
-
Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos30 seconds ago
-
Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts32 seconds ago
-
Paper board mills’ boiler sealed34 seconds ago
-
Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow35 seconds ago
-
Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road accident37 seconds ago
-
Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep accident23 seconds ago
-
CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochistan’s varsities24 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog decreases26 seconds ago
-
Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, vows justice against violent protesters27 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.536b from 119,187 defaulters in 452 days28 seconds ago