Open Menu

Strengthening Police-press Bond For Public Safety: DIG

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Jawad Tariq, on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the police and media to ensure public safety and effective communication during law-and-order situations in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Jawad Tariq, on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the police and media to ensure public safety and effective communication during law-and-order situations in the Federal capital.

According to a police spokesperson, following special instructions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is actively working to assist representatives of both public and private media organizations during the ongoing law and order situation.

In light of these directives, DIG Headquarters Jawad Tariq instructed Islamabad Police’s Public Relations Officer, Taqi Jawad, to ensure complete coordination with all local and international journalists.

Measures have been taken to provide journalists with full access to cover events and implement timely security arrangements to ensure their safety and the protection of their equipment during any violent occurrences, Jawad Tariq added.

Highlighting the role of journalists in society, PRO Taqi Jawad acknowledged that journalists play a vital role in every field. Taqi emphasized that the information provided by journalists helps the police improve their performance.

Furthermore, Jawad stated that the partnership between journalists and police serves as a crucial link in keeping citizens informed during law-and-order situations and in combating crime.

Jawad added that a positive relationship between journalists and the police is essential for maintaining peace and eradicating crime in the city.

The Islamabad Police is committed to providing journalists with the best possible facilities to ensure they can carry out their duties professionally and effectively, PRO added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Nasir Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

39 seconds ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

41 seconds ago
 Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend fo ..

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

6 minutes ago
 Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push ..

Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

30 seconds ago
 Integration of material science with community nee ..

Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts

32 seconds ago
 Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

34 seconds ago
Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

35 seconds ago
 Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road a ..

Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road accident

37 seconds ago
 Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep a ..

Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep accident

23 seconds ago
 CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochi ..

CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochistan’s varsities

24 seconds ago
 Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog d ..

Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog decreases

26 seconds ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, ..

Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, vows justice against violent ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan