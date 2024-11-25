Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Jawad Tariq, on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the police and media to ensure public safety and effective communication during law-and-order situations in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Jawad Tariq, on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the police and media to ensure public safety and effective communication during law-and-order situations in the Federal capital.

According to a police spokesperson, following special instructions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is actively working to assist representatives of both public and private media organizations during the ongoing law and order situation.

In light of these directives, DIG Headquarters Jawad Tariq instructed Islamabad Police’s Public Relations Officer, Taqi Jawad, to ensure complete coordination with all local and international journalists.

Measures have been taken to provide journalists with full access to cover events and implement timely security arrangements to ensure their safety and the protection of their equipment during any violent occurrences, Jawad Tariq added.

Highlighting the role of journalists in society, PRO Taqi Jawad acknowledged that journalists play a vital role in every field. Taqi emphasized that the information provided by journalists helps the police improve their performance.

Furthermore, Jawad stated that the partnership between journalists and police serves as a crucial link in keeping citizens informed during law-and-order situations and in combating crime.

Jawad added that a positive relationship between journalists and the police is essential for maintaining peace and eradicating crime in the city.

The Islamabad Police is committed to providing journalists with the best possible facilities to ensure they can carry out their duties professionally and effectively, PRO added.