Strengthening the realization of rights of women, children in jails: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

Human Right expert Robina Khalid here on Tuesday said that there was need to 'strengthening the realization of the rights of children and women detainees in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Human Right expert Robina Khalid here on Tuesday said that there was need to 'strengthening the realization of the rights of children and women detainees in jails.

She said that it was observed that conditions of women in jails were miserable due to shortage of staff, over-crowdedness and lack of sanitation and health facilities besides provision of proper food..

She said that there were no separate barracks for women and juveniles. Women were exposed to different kinds of fears including harassment and abuse,women who were released from jails were not accepted by the respective families.

She said that it was also observed that there was no facility for proper education for juveniles and children, children who were born in jails suffer with their mothers for no reason and most of the juveniles were in jails for suspicious of petty crimes or due to false allegations.

Another Human right expert Qazi Owais said " there is need to pay heed on jails reforms for women and children and Human Right Ministry is already working in this regard".

He said that there should be food and education facilities for women detainees to provide them with the best.

He demanded from quarter concerned to pay attention to this issue to work for the rights of women and children in jails.