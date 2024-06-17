Open Menu

Strenuous Efforts Under Way To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Advisor to PM and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday the government was making strenuous efforts to steer Pakistan out of economic quagmire, as the conspiracy hatched against an elected government in 2017-18 inflicted colossal loss on the country.

He said it would take some time to revive the economy and stabilise it on sustained basis.

Talking to the media persons here on Monday, he said that Pakistan was making progress swiftly when, under a calculated move, the PMLN government was ousted, which caused severe setback to the socioeconomic uplift of the country.

He said the conspiracies hatched during 2017-18 made life of ordinary people very miserable as the national economy plunged into a quagmire. However, the coalition government tried its optimum best to overcome these crises and put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

He said that the government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, succeeded in signing a deal with the IMF to steer the country out of multifaceted crises. It was a big achievement of the government to convince the IMF to soften its conditionalities so that maximum benefits could be passed on to masses, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that Fazlur Rehman meeting with the PTI was a normal political practice. This was the third parliament which would complete its constitutional tenure, he added. He said that the government presented budget with an ultimate objective to resolve the economic issues and attain sustained growth which would ultimately bring inflation down and provide various items to the masses at affordable and reasonable rates.

He also appreciated the Punjab government, which presented a tax-free budget and said sincere efforts were made to enforce law and provide benefits of economic changes to masses.

He said the Punjab government, under visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was striving to improve life standard of common man. The rates of daily-use commodities were decreasing and the prices of oil products would also be reduced soon, he added.

Responding to another question, Rana Sanaullah said that Mian Nawaz Sharif had returned to political arena and now he would reorganise the party so that the current and future conspiracies hatched to hoodwink people could be foiled.

