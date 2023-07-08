Stress management course held for police officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, a one-day course on 'Stress management' was held for police officials at Regional Training Center Multan on Saturday.

The training workshop was organized in the Regional Training Center under the directions of RPO and under the supervision of ADIG Mansoor Alam in which 100 police officials from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts participated.

Psychiatrist Violance Against Women Centre (VAWC) Madum Nafeesa, Incharge Regional Training Center Imran Jalil and Assistant Incharge Regional Training Center Syed Kamran Ali delivered lectures to the participants.

The participants were also given stress release therapy at the end of the course so that they could release themselves from stress in case of duty stress and behave in a good manner with the public.