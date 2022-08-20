'Stress management' held for PHP jawans

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Stress management' was organised for the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) jawans at Makoana Patrolling Post, here on Saturday.

DSP Patrolling Faisalabad Malik Muhammad Amin, while addressing the seminar said that the PHP police had a sacred cause to serve humanity and prevent highway robberies and fatal accidents. "In view of their hectic duty, stress is a natural phenomenon, but professional dexterity and commitment to duty rejuvenate the spirit during physical and mental stress," he added.

The DSP said that the PHP jawans should display courteous and good attitude during duty. This behavior would help them overcome stress among their colleagues of Police Department as well, he added. He said that the PHP had gained much importance in police sector as a first responder during emergency and "Call on Pukar-15" also passed on to patrolling police for immediate response.

"In case of emergency, mishap or any untoward incident, harassment or any unlawful activity on road, the commuters can call PHP on its helpline 1124 and the patrolling police will respond immediately to help the victims as 'Polite, helpful and compassionate' is the sole motto of Punjab Highway Patrol police," he added.

Renowned psychologist Prof Dr Saeed Ashraf Cheema delivered lecture and highlighted various causes of stress, anxiety and depression among police officials and officers and said that conducive working environment would play a major role in controlling stress and anxiety.

He said that effective communication skills and strong perseverance would also help a lot mitigate stress as well as maintain calm and serenity in temperament.

In-charge mobile education Unit PHP Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti and others were also present.