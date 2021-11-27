UrduPoint.com

Stress Management Seminar Held For Punjab Highway Patrol Jawans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:14 PM

Stress management seminar held for Punjab Highway Patrol Jawans

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police here on Saturday organized stress management seminar for its Jawans

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police here on Saturday organized stress management seminar for its Jawans.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal presided over the event while renowned professor Dr Anwar Ali Sial delivered keynote lecture.

He highlighted various caused of stress, anxiety and depression among police officials and officers and said that conducive working environment would play a major role in controlling stress and anxiety.

He said that effective communication skills and strong perseverance would also help a lot to mitigate stress as well as to maintain calm and serenity in temperament.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Patrolling said, "PHP police have a sacred cause to serve the humanity as well as to prevent highway robberies and fatal accidents. So in view of hectic duty, stress is a natural phenomenon but professional dexterity and commitment to duty rejuvenate the spirit during physical and mental distress".

"Therefore, the PHP Jawans should display courteous and good attitude during duty. This behavior will also help to overcome stress among their colleagues of police department as well", he added.

He said that PHP had gained much importance in police sector as a first responder during emergent situation and 'Call on Pukar-15' also passed on to patrolling police for immediate response.

"In case of emergency, mishap or any untoward incident, harassment or any unlawful activity on road, the commuters can call PHP on its helpline 1124 and the patrolling police will respond immediately to help the victims as polite, helpful and compassionate are the sole motto of Punjab Highway Patrol police", he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Road Anwar Ali Philippine Peso Event Depression

Recent Stories

ERC opens two residential complexes in Zanzibar

ERC opens two residential complexes in Zanzibar

10 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL Visits Philippines

Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL Visits Philippines

42 seconds ago
 In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democrac ..

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

43 seconds ago
 Five Bodies Recovered From Listvyazhnaya Mine - Ru ..

Five Bodies Recovered From Listvyazhnaya Mine - Russian Emergencies Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Boxer Wase ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Boxer Waseem over win

5 minutes ago
 South Africa to Share Omicron Strain Samples With ..

South Africa to Share Omicron Strain Samples With Foreign Biosecurity Bodies - O ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.