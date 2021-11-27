Stress management seminar held for Punjab Highway Patrol Jawans

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police here on Saturday organized stress management seminar for its Jawans

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police here on Saturday organized stress management seminar for its Jawans.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal presided over the event while renowned professor Dr Anwar Ali Sial delivered keynote lecture.

He highlighted various caused of stress, anxiety and depression among police officials and officers and said that conducive working environment would play a major role in controlling stress and anxiety.

He said that effective communication skills and strong perseverance would also help a lot to mitigate stress as well as to maintain calm and serenity in temperament.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Patrolling said, "PHP police have a sacred cause to serve the humanity as well as to prevent highway robberies and fatal accidents. So in view of hectic duty, stress is a natural phenomenon but professional dexterity and commitment to duty rejuvenate the spirit during physical and mental distress".

"Therefore, the PHP Jawans should display courteous and good attitude during duty. This behavior will also help to overcome stress among their colleagues of police department as well", he added.

He said that PHP had gained much importance in police sector as a first responder during emergent situation and 'Call on Pukar-15' also passed on to patrolling police for immediate response.

"In case of emergency, mishap or any untoward incident, harassment or any unlawful activity on road, the commuters can call PHP on its helpline 1124 and the patrolling police will respond immediately to help the victims as polite, helpful and compassionate are the sole motto of Punjab Highway Patrol police", he added.