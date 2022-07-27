UrduPoint.com

Strict Accountability Being Enforced In Police: RPO

Published July 27, 2022

Strict accountability being enforced in police: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja said that strict accountability was being enforced in the department in order to bring more improvement in performance of the police department.

Holding a police orderly room proceeding here on Wednesday, the regional police officer said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of police and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to improve performance of the department adding that the officers were not only being punished over poor performance but also being rewarded over good performance.

On this occasion, he listened to the appeals of various police officials against the punishments given to them in different allegations on them. He rejected appeal of Inspector Muhammad Iqbal while ordered inquiry on the appeals of various officials.

