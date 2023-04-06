Strict accountability being ensured in police department: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has said that strict accountability was being ensured in the department to improve performance and restore public trust in the department.

Holding an orderly room proceeding here on Thursday, the regional police officer said that punishments were being given to officials as per rules without any discrimination. He said that there would be no compromise on performance, negligence and illegal practices by the officials.

He said that the protection of public lives and properties was the top responsibility of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Sohail Chaudhry urged police officials to improve their performance otherwise they would face the consequences.

On this occasion, he listened to the appeals of various police officers and officials against their punishment and issued orders of relief for various complainant officials.