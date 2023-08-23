Strict accountability being ensured in police department: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that strict accountability was being ensured in police department to improve the performance of the officials in order to provide relief to the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that strict accountability was being ensured in police department to improve the performance of the officials in order to provide relief to the masses.

Holding a police orderly room proceeding here on Wednesday, the regional police officer said that different initiatives were being taken in the department for the welfare of the officials.

He said that police orderly room proceedings were being organized regularly for strict accountability of officials.

He said that police officials have been directed to avoid any illegal activity and poor performance otherwise strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

The RPO maintained that it was the first time that 120 appeals had been decided during the last few days across the region.

He also decided on different appeals of the police officers and officials during the orderly room proceeding and warned them to follow the rules and provide justice to the masses.