Strict Accountability Being Ensured In Police Dept: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Strict accountability being ensured in police dept: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said on Monday that strict accountability was being ensured in police department in

order to bring more improvement in performance to facilitate masses.

Holding an orderly room proceeding at his office, the city police officer said that the basic motive of the department was

to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said that any police officer or officials found involved in illegal practices and misuse of power would not be tolerated adding that strict would

be taken without any discrimination.

He said that the performance of the department could not be made excellent without ensuring strict accountability in the department. He urged officials to perform their duties honestly and give their best in facilitating masses.

On the occasion, a total of 12 police officials presented before the orderly room proceeding out of which CPO Sadiq

Ali provided relief to six of them while rejecting the applications of four while a charge sheet was filed against one of them.

