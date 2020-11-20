UrduPoint.com
Strict Accountability Being Ensured To Improve Performance: Addl AIG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020

Strict accountability being ensured to improve performance: Addl AIG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Catp (Retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that strict accountability was being ensured in the police department to improve performance.

Holding a police orderly room proceedings here on Friday, additional inspector general of police said that police orderly room proceeding was a platform not only to punish officials but also to resolve their issues.

He said that welfare of the police officials was top priority and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose adding that no negligence would be tolerated in performance.

He said that South Punjab police office has been given full authorities for policing matters.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan urged officers to help people under the mission to the government instead of misuse of powers. He said that the officers found involved in creating hurdles in provision of justices would be treated with iron hands and strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Additional IG also provided relief to various police officials during the orderly room proceedings and directed them to improve performance.

