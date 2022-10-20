UrduPoint.com

Strict Accountability Is Inevitable For Those Who Ruthlessly Plunder The Country's Resources. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ruthlessly plunder the country's resources. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Indiscriminate Financial investigation of in power and stakeholders at least in the last 20 years is absolutely necessary. Ongoing economic terrorism will not spare the state to stabilize.PMLQ Leader

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 OCT, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that stability in the economy is very important for the strength of the state.He said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources, mismanagement and corruption have hollowed its foundations.

He said that strict accountability is inevitable for those who ruthlessly loot the country's resources.He further said that at least in the last 20 years, impartial investigation of those in power and stakeholders is absolutely necessary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Muslim

Recent Stories

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

3 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.