Indiscriminate Financial investigation of in power and stakeholders at least in the last 20 years is absolutely necessary. Ongoing economic terrorism will not spare the state to stabilize.PMLQ Leader

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 OCT, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that stability in the economy is very important for the strength of the state.He said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources, mismanagement and corruption have hollowed its foundations.

He said that strict accountability is inevitable for those who ruthlessly loot the country's resources.He further said that at least in the last 20 years, impartial investigation of those in power and stakeholders is absolutely necessary.