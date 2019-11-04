Strict accountability of officers being ensured: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has said that strict accountability of officers is being ensured in corruption and misuse of powers cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has said that strict accountability of officers is being ensured in corruption and misuse of powers cases.

Giving briefing on police reforms to an under-training group of senior management course members here at police headquarters on Monday, he said that provision of the best services to public was top priority.

He also presented shields to the group members while City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, SSP Operations Kashif Aslam and other senior officers were also present.