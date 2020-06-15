UrduPoint.com
Strict Accountability Policy Being Adopted In Dept:RPO

Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Strict accountability policy being adopted in dept:RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that strict accountability policy was being adopted in department to improve performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that strict accountability policy was being adopted in department to improve performance.

Holding the police orderly room proceedings here on Monday, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that police officials involved in misuse of power and corruption would be treated with iron hands.

He said that protection of lives and properties of masses is top priority of the police adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that old police culture was being replaced with open door policy in order to restore public trust on the department. He said that public-coordination need of hour to make a crime free society. He stated that exemplary steps were being taken for welfare of the police officials.

On this occasion, he ordered to cancel punishment orders of various police officials and urged them to perform duties with devotion.

