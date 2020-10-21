UrduPoint.com
Strict Accountability Process Being Followed To Improve Police Performance, Says AIG South

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:41 PM

Strict accountability process being followed to improve police performance, says AIG South

Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal said that strict accountability process was being followed in the department to improve police performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal said that strict accountability process was being followed in the department to improve police performance.

He expressed these views while conducting first 'Ordal Room' and also listened the appeals of police officials against their punishments.

AIG South gave relief to police employees in their punishments.

He said that police employees will be encouraged over their excellent performance.

AIG South said that the employees those providing relief to masses are asset of the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

