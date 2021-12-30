Strict action against aerial firing, one-wheeling on happy New Year: SSP Larkana

Larkana Police on Thursday warned of strict action against aerial firing, one-wheeling and silencer-less bikes on the eve of year night

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Larkana Police on Thursday warned of strict action against aerial firing, one-wheeling and silencer-less bikes on the eve of year night.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Larkana Imran Qureshi said in a Order that police personnel will be deployed in various parts of the district and added that it will be complete ban on aerial firing and one-wheeling on the eve of new year.

He also said that strict security measures will be taken across the city to avoid any untoward incident.

SSP Larkana also directed the SDPOs and SHOs to take prompt action against anyone found indulged in aerial firing, one-wheeling or riding motorcycles without silencers.