Strict Action Against Encroachments Needed: Barrister Arslan

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Monday said that encroachments damages the natural beauty of any place and needed actions against such illegal practice.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Sukkur Citizens Alliance at his residence here.

To restore the beauty of Sukkur, encroachments are being removed, he said.

To resolve the parking issue, parking area would be extended, while sanitation system have been already improved to avoid unhygienic conditions, he added.

