Strict action against firecracker dealer, aerial firing directed on Shab-e-Barat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik directed police to take strict action against the firecracker dealers on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

CPO said the setting off fireworks and aerial firing would strictly be prohibited on Shab-e-Barat, according to police spokesman.

He said police would establish special pickets on all the entry and exit points to keep a vigil on suspicious elements and criminals whereas the special teams would patrol the areas to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

CPO said it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said negligence would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those who would show slackness in performing their duties.

Meanwhile, the special security initiatives have been taken, while Mosques and other religious places' security have also been beefed up to avoid any untoward incident.