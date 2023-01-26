Strict action against illegal housing schemes: DG MDA

Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Saleem Qaisar said that stern action was being taken against illegal housing schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Saleem Qaisar said that stern action was being taken against illegal housing schemes.

He said that FIRs were being registered against the owners by tightening noose against illegal housing schemes' owners.

In his message for citizens, DG MDA urged the people not to be fooled by illegal housing schemes mafia. He advised them to get information about the status of the colony and the status of the relevant plot from the MDA before purchasing a plot in any housing scheme or check the MDA's website and social media pages.

MDA has declared the extended portion of Adams housing scheme illegal.

The extended area of the said scheme was not approved by MDA. Adams housing scheme owners approved only 480 kanal area of the housing scheme while Adam housing scheme owners expanded the colony up to 600 kanals by illegal expansion. Various notices were served by MDA and declared the extended portion illegal due to non-implementation of the notices by the owners.