Strict Action Against Illegal Profiteering: Mahesar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar has said that all possible steps was taken to stabilize the prices of essential commodities during Ramadan. He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Monday.
The Deputy Commissioner said that high selling and illegal profiteering never tolerated in this holy month and strictest legal action are being taken in this connection.
Mahesar said that over 500 inspections were conducted to control prices of essential commodities. From 1st Ramzan, fines of Rs78000 were imposed, he added.
