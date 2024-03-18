Open Menu

Strict Action Against Illegal Profiteering: Mahesar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Strict action against illegal profiteering: Mahesar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar has said that all possible steps was taken to stabilize the prices of essential commodities during Ramadan. He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that high selling and illegal profiteering never tolerated in this holy month and strictest legal action are being taken in this connection.

Mahesar said that over 500 inspections were conducted to control prices of essential commodities. From 1st Ramzan, fines of Rs78000 were imposed, he added.

Related Topics

Sukkur All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

29 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

1 hour ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

4 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan