Strict Action Against One Wheeling Directed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Strict action against one wheeling directed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A senior police official warned motorcyclists of stern action if they were found engaged in one wheeling.

Talking to media here, ASP (Sadar Circle), Ameer Rohal Khoso said that stern action would be taken against those found in motorcycle one wheeling.

He said the police had received complaints from different localities of the city that some youth were found involved in doing motorcycle one wheeling on roads, disrupting routine traffic and causing difficulties for passersby.

He said that the police have issued challan to several one wheelers.

He, however, said that the police would take stern action against those who continued violation of law.

He said that police patrolling teams had been issued instructions to arrest one wheelers.

He also advised parents to check their children whether they were involved in violation of law or indulged in inappropriate activities.

