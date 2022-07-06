Strict action against one wheeling on Eid days

City Traffic Police (CTP) would continue its campaign against one-wheelers during Eid-ul-Azha days and strict action would be taken against the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) would continue its campaign against one-wheelers during Eid-ul-Azha days and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that strict orders had been issued to all traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police in all sectors that action in accordance with the law be taken against one-wheeling, said a news release here Wednesday. The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling would be impounded, he added.

He said that arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas to protect youngsters as the thrilling exercise was a leading cause of death and severe injuries of the riders.

The CTO said though the activity was already being checked by traffic officials deputed on the city roads, special arrangements had also been made to control rash and dangerous driving and one-wheeling in the city.

He said that traffic wardens were directed to keep a vigilant eye on one-wheelers so that action could be taken against them. He said that one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat for the other road users.

He urged the parents to play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling, rash, and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents.