UrduPoint.com

Strict Action Against One Wheeling On Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Strict action against one wheeling on Eid days

City Traffic Police (CTP) would continue its campaign against one-wheelers during Eid-ul-Azha days and strict action would be taken against the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) would continue its campaign against one-wheelers during Eid-ul-Azha days and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that strict orders had been issued to all traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police in all sectors that action in accordance with the law be taken against one-wheeling, said a news release here Wednesday. The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling would be impounded, he added.

He said that arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas to protect youngsters as the thrilling exercise was a leading cause of death and severe injuries of the riders.

The CTO said though the activity was already being checked by traffic officials deputed on the city roads, special arrangements had also been made to control rash and dangerous driving and one-wheeling in the city.

He said that traffic wardens were directed to keep a vigilant eye on one-wheelers so that action could be taken against them. He said that one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat for the other road users.

He urged the parents to play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling, rash, and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi Wheeling Jhelum All Airport

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews monsoon arran ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews monsoon arrangements

37 seconds ago
 IG Punjab directs to beef up security arrangements ..

IG Punjab directs to beef up security arrangements in Murree

39 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses threats posed to planes by birds ..

Meeting discusses threats posed to planes by birds near airports

40 seconds ago
 RTA warns transporters against overcharging

RTA warns transporters against overcharging

44 seconds ago
 Energy ministry approves resettlement plan for aff ..

Energy ministry approves resettlement plan for affected villages of Thar Coal pr ..

3 minutes ago
 PM, Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri discuss political ..

PM, Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri discuss political situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.