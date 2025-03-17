Open Menu

Strict Action Against Overpricing, Shopkeepers Fined And Arrested In Jejal Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Strict action against overpricing, shopkeepers fined and arrested in Jejal Bazaar

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower, Tariq Mehmood, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Awal Khan Monday conducted a thorough inspection of Jejal Bazaar to monitor the prices of essential commodities.

During the visit, he reviewed complaints at the Price Monitoring Desk and took strict action against shopkeepers charging more than the official rates for essential food items, including meat, vegetables, poultry, rice, milk, and sugar.

Several shopkeepers were fined on the spot, while some were arrested and sent to lockup for violating the official price list.

The district administration has issued strict warnings to all vendors, emphasizing full compliance with government-fixed prices. Any further violations will result in even harsher penalties.

The administration remains committed to ensuring price control and providing relief to the public. Citizens are urged to report overpricing and profiteering to the relevant authorities for immediate action.

