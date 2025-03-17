Strict Action Against Overpricing, Shopkeepers Fined And Arrested In Jejal Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower, Tariq Mehmood, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Awal Khan Monday conducted a thorough inspection of Jejal Bazaar to monitor the prices of essential commodities.
During the visit, he reviewed complaints at the Price Monitoring Desk and took strict action against shopkeepers charging more than the official rates for essential food items, including meat, vegetables, poultry, rice, milk, and sugar.
Several shopkeepers were fined on the spot, while some were arrested and sent to lockup for violating the official price list.
The district administration has issued strict warnings to all vendors, emphasizing full compliance with government-fixed prices. Any further violations will result in even harsher penalties.
The administration remains committed to ensuring price control and providing relief to the public. Citizens are urged to report overpricing and profiteering to the relevant authorities for immediate action.
Recent Stories
Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict action against overpricing, shopkeepers fined and arrested in Jejal Bazaar6 minutes ago
-
DC Loralai chairs meeting regarding Pakistan Day Sports Festival on March 236 minutes ago
-
Section 144 enforced around Abbottabad exam centers to ensure fair conduct6 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs to set up special courts for hearing property disputes of Oversea Pakistanis6 minutes ago
-
KP CM hosts Iftar dinner for orphans on World Orphans Day6 minutes ago
-
Providing religious, secular education to students basic responsibility of all of us: Minister46 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM approves to abolish many TO, DEO, Director posts46 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to storage officer in wheat scandal46 minutes ago
-
MPA Ikram Ghazi inaugurates Namshirha Gujran Road, pledges continued public service46 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unlicensed clinics, medical stores46 minutes ago
-
South African Defence delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu46 minutes ago
-
Armaghan Subhani greeted56 minutes ago