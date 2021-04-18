UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders Directed

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Strict action against profiteers, hoarders directed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt ® Anwar ul Haq said that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government's directives and will resort to exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure provision of essential supplies for the general public at government approved rates.

He urged the shopkeepers to display the lists in front of their shops.

He made it clear that fruits, vegetables and other commodities would be monitored particularly in Ramzan and the vendors would be dealt iron hands who were involved in creating artificial shortage.

Related Topics

Shortage Rawalpindi All Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

26 minutes ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

41 minutes ago

Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 mill ..

56 minutes ago

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.