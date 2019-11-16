Strict action against profiteers ordered in Multan

Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu directed strict action against profiteers across the division here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu directed strict action against profiteers across the division here.

During a visit to Critical Bazaar here on Saturday he directed price control magistrates to impose fines and put profiteers behind bars.

The shopkeepers should place price lists at visible places otherwise stern action would be taken against them, Iftikhar said and added the responsible for artificial price hike deserved punishment.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor was also present.