Strict action against quacks directed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Maham Asif Malik has directed the District Health Authority to take strict action against quacks.

Presiding over a meeting of Health Authority here Thursday at DC office, she directed the concerned authorities to perform duties with devotion and keep a vigilant eye on malpractices.

The ADC called for taking strict action against quacks who were playing with the human lives.

She said that no compromise would be made with those playing with human lives as the provision of quality health services to people was responsibility of the government.

On the occasion, District Health officer Dr Javeria briefed the meeting that survey for the identification of unregistered health centers was being carried out in the Cantonment areas and after completing the survey,cases would be registered against them.