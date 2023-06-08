UrduPoint.com

Strict Action Against Recovery MEPCO Staff, Officials For Failing To Achieve Recover Target

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Superintending Engineer (SE) Operations, Farhan Shabbir, warned of stringent action against all those officials who would be failed to achieve the set recovery target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Superintending Engineer (SE) Operations, Farhan Shabbir, warned of stringent action against all those officials who would be failed to achieve the set recovery target.

He said that a 110 pc recovery target had been set for June and ordered SDOs to provide five batch wise lists of defaulters to recovery staff daily.

During a visit to Shmadabad, Hassabad, and Gulghasht subdivision to review recovery status, the SE operations ordered to collect running bills besides pending dues from domestic, commercial, industrial and tube well consumers.

Meanwhile, he suspended Assistant lineman, M. Sajid of Hassabad Sub division for poor recovery and negligence.

