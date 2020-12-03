UrduPoint.com
Strict Action Against Snooker Clubs, Shisha Centers In Hazara Ordered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:53 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman directed the police to take action against the Snooker Clubs and Shisha Center, where students gather in the evening, to prevent the possible spread of Coronavirus.

The DIG ordered all District Police Officers (DPOs) to take strict action against the Snooker Clubs and Shisha Centers in their respective districts as parents have lodged complaints that despite lethal second wave of Covid-19, educational institutions were closed but children gathered at these clubs.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman ordered DPOs to frequently visit Internet Caf, Shisha Center, Snooker Clubs and Video Games Centers to monitor activities of children and club owners.

All DPOs were directed to inform club owners to display a warning for children and students as they are not allowed to enter the clubs, if any student or child found in any of the club then police would take action against the proprietor.

Police will also take legal action against the clubs where they found the use of drugs, loud music, or found harassing children and would completely seal the club.

SHOs were also directed to monitor internet caf and mobile shops that are selling illicit material to the children.

While giving a message to the parents DIG Hazara said that parents must keep an eye on the children, monitor their contacts and their friends.

