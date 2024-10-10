Open Menu

Strict Action Against Tax Evaders From Next Month: Chairman FBR

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Rashid Mahmood Langrial, said on Thursday that the FBR was gearing up for a large-scale crackdown on non-filers starting next month.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the FBR now has comprehensive data on individuals who have failed to file their tax returns.

He said that there was a clear directive from the Prime Minister to adopt a strict stance on tax evasion, leaving no room for leniency.

Chairman also mentioned that measures were being considered to ban non-filers from international travel in coming months.

He further said that providing incorrect sales tax data was a crime and under-filing of income tax returns remains a significant issue.

The final deadline for filing income tax returns is set for October 14, which will not be extended, he said.

To enhance the performance of FBR, Chairman said a plan has been devised to improve fieldwork capabilities of FBR officers.

He further underscored that expanding the tax net remains a top priority for the FBR.

More Stories From Pakistan