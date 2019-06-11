Strict action against those neglecting duty: SP Sadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police Saddar ) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.

Chairing a review meeting, he said police patrolling should further be enhanced to check the suspects.

He directed to intensify search operations to fight the anti social elements to maintain peace and keep a vigil on criminal elements, police spokesman said.

He also directed the Station House Officer (SHO)s to arrest all the proclaimed and court absconders.

The SP said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people.