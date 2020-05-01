UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action Against Wheat Hoarders To Be Continued: Aleem Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:37 PM

Strict action against wheat hoarders to be continued: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said the Punjab Cabinet had also included wheat storage in the recent Ordinance under which those storing basic commodities would have to face severe punishment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said the Punjab Cabinet had also included wheat storage in the recent Ordinance under which those storing basic commodities would have to face severe punishment.

According to a handout issued here, he said that strict action was being taken against the hoarding of wheat across Punjab and raids were being carried out in every district in collaboration with the local administration and intelligence agencies.

In 6 districts of Punjab which were Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Mandi Bahauddin and Lahore a huge quantity of wheat worth millions of rupees had been seized, he maintained.

He said the food department had not only sealed the warehouses but also taken over the wheat lying there and strict action was being taken against the culprits as per law.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the campaign against hoarding of wheat would be continued. He further said that wheat procurement campaign in the province was going on successfully.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Mandi Bahauddin Pakpattan Cabinet Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Big break for Shyraa Roy - A Dubai based Singer

4 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Honors WWII Fallen, Supports Veterans - ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 715.7 mln distributed under Ehsaas program in ..

3 minutes ago

India Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for 2 More Weeks - ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Bans State Procurement of Number of ..

3 minutes ago

Protection of labourer's right top priority: Dares ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.