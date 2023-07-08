Open Menu

Strict Action Being Taken Against Selling Of Spurious Pesticides

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Strict action being taken against selling of spurious pesticides

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that strict action was being taken against those involved in selling of spurious and substandard pesticides for ensuring the availability of quality pesticides.

He was presiding over a review meeting regarding current situation of cotton at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Punjab Agriculture Pest Warning Director General Rana Faqir Ahmad briefed the meeting that in some areas the attack of whitefly, leafhoppers and thrips had been observed, but till now, it was below Economic Threshold Level (ETL). He briefed that special attention was being paid to pest scouting of cotton this month because the attack of harmful insects were likely to increase due to increase in heat and humidity. Therefore, the pest warning staff was working in the field along with farmers.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary directed the Pest Warning DG to share all the reports with Agriculture Extension and prepare a comprehensive monitoring IT based report. He said, "Cotton crop is in critical phase and the next two months are very important for the crop".

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed all divisional directors to increase surveillance and field inspection. In addition, divisional expert groups had been directed to visit hot spot areas of cotton and provide technical guidance to farmers, he added.

The secretary directed the Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) to prepare and submit a report related to the business volume in the facilitation centers established to support the farmers, marketing of cotton and operational ginning factories.

Related Topics

Attack Business Punjab Agriculture Visit Cotton All Share

Recent Stories

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

1 hour ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

1 hour ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

1 hour ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

5 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

5 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

6 hours ago
San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

7 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

7 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

8 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

8 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

9 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan