Strict action being taken against selling of spurious pesticides

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that strict action was being taken against those involved in selling of spurious and substandard pesticides for ensuring the availability of quality pesticides.

He was presiding over a review meeting regarding current situation of cotton at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Punjab Agriculture Pest Warning Director General Rana Faqir Ahmad briefed the meeting that in some areas the attack of whitefly, leafhoppers and thrips had been observed, but till now, it was below Economic Threshold Level (ETL). He briefed that special attention was being paid to pest scouting of cotton this month because the attack of harmful insects were likely to increase due to increase in heat and humidity. Therefore, the pest warning staff was working in the field along with farmers.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary directed the Pest Warning DG to share all the reports with Agriculture Extension and prepare a comprehensive monitoring IT based report. He said, "Cotton crop is in critical phase and the next two months are very important for the crop".

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed all divisional directors to increase surveillance and field inspection. In addition, divisional expert groups had been directed to visit hot spot areas of cotton and provide technical guidance to farmers, he added.

The secretary directed the Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) to prepare and submit a report related to the business volume in the facilitation centers established to support the farmers, marketing of cotton and operational ginning factories.